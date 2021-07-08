Derry COVID-19 positivity rises to 15.6%

The highest test positivity in the north occurred in Derry and Strabane (15.6%) during week 26, the week to July 4. This was a significant rise from 10.5% the week previous.

The north's proportion positive in week 26 was 8.3%, an increase from 5.2% in week 25. This is lower than the peak positivity of 26.4% reported across the north in week 53 (December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021).

A chart tracking the positivity rate in Derry/Strabane.

The weekly bulletin shows that the highest case rate per 100,000 for week 25 was once again posted in Derry/Strabane.