Altnagelvin has 6.94% capacity left in system - 24 times the total COVID-19 occupancy

Altnagelvin has 6.94 per cent capacity left in the hospital system - 24 times the total COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital, according to the latest data released this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 25th June 2021, 4:09 pm

At midnight on Thursday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

PHA identifies probable cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 in Derry

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (22.22%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 rate doubles in BT48 and trebles in BT47 in Derry

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 6.94% capacity left in the system; 1.45% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Derry COVID-19 positivity jumps to 10.5%

There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.

AltnagelvinCovid-19DerryICU