Altnagelvin has 6.94% capacity left in system - 24 times the total COVID-19 occupancy

Altnagelvin has 6.94 per cent capacity left in the hospital system - 24 times the total COVID-19 occupancy at the hospital, according to the latest data released this afternoon.
At midnight on Thursday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two (22.22%) were free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.33% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 6.94% capacity left in the system; 1.45% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane: 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.