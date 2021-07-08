Altnagelvin operating 2.35% over capacity with COVID-19 occupancy at 3.82%

Yesterday a woman in her fifties was admitted to Altnagelvin with SARS-CoV-2.

Six people have been admitted to Altnagelvin with the illness over the past six days.

A man in his fifties and a woman in her forties were admitted to the Derry hospital on Friday, a man in his 70s was taken in on Sunday, a woman in her forties was admitted on Monday and on Tuesday a woman in her fifties was admitted.

Altnagelvin Hospital

At midnight on Wednesday 18 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three beds (33.33%) were free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 3.82% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 91.18% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 2.35% over capacity; 5% were ‘awaiting admission.’