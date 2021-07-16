COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital at 5.97%

At midnight on Thursday 24 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two beds (22.22%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.