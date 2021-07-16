COVID-19 occupancy at Derry hospital at 5.97%
COVID-19 occupancy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry is now at 5.97%, according to the latest data released this afternoon.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 2:22 pm
At midnight on Thursday 24 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; seven of nine ICU beds (77.78%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and two beds (22.22%) was free.
Two ICU patients in total were being ventilated - both were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 5.97% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 89.62% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 0.94% over capacity; 3.46% were ‘awaiting admission.’