COVID-19 rate rises dips to 377.4 cases per 100,000

Between September 30 and October 6, there were 571 cases giving a seven day rate of 377.4 per 100,000, down from 382.1 on Wednesday.

Only Lisburn and Castlereagh (362.3), Mid and East Antrim (369.1) and Ards and North Down (371.6) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Belfast (403.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (411.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (452.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (455), Fermanagh/Omagh (465.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (475.5), and Mid Ulster (492.8), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 423.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 5 and October 6 was 85.

In total 25,631 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.