COVID-19 rate rises fractionally to 382.1 cases per 100,000

Between September 29 and October 5, there were 578 cases giving a seven day rate of 382.1 per 100,000, up from 380.1 on Tuesday.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (369.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (363.7), Ards and North Down (376.6) and Mid and East Antrim (377), have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Belfast (402.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (456.4), Fermanagh/Omagh (457.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (457.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (462.6) and Mid Ulster (483.4), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 418.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 4 and October 5 was 104.

In total 25,546 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.