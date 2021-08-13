Derry COVID-19 rate dips fractionally to 635.9 cases per 100,000

Between August 6 and August 12, there were 962 cases giving a seven day rate of 635.9 per 100,000, no real change from 637.2 on Thursday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (707) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Mid and East Antrim (381.3), Ards and North Down (374.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (408.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (431.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (433.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (439.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (451.5), Belfast (526.6) and Mid Ulster (558.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 496.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 11 and August 12 was 153.

In total 18,452 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.