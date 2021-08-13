Four more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 50-59 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient), over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Thursday 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (50%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.

Nine ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.