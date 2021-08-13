Four more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin
Four more people - three men and one woman - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (1 patient), 50-59 (1 patient), 70-79 (1 patient), over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Thursday 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Five (50%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.
Nine ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.67% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.02% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 2.84% capacity left in the system; 3.47% were ‘awaiting admission.’