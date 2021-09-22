Derry COVID-19 rate dips marginally to 440.2 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dipped marginally to 440.2 cases per 100,000.
Between September 15 and September 21, there were 666 cases giving a seven day rate of 440.2 per 100,000, down from 448.8 on Tuesday.
Mid Ulster (500.2), Fermanagh/Omagh (479.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (456.8) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (452.8) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Ards and North Down (327.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (335.2), Mid and East Antrim (349), Antrim and Newtownabbey (373.5), Belfast (377.2) and Causeway Coast and Glens (391.5) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 408.6.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 20 and September 21 was 84.
In total 24,429 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,576 have been administered in BT48 and 83,096 have been administered in BT47 - 164,672 in total in Derry.