Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 372.1 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dipped to 372.1 cases per 100,000.
Between July 8 and July 14, there were 563 cases giving a seven day rate of 372.1 per 100,000, down from 383.4 yesterday.
Fermanagh and Omagh (99.7), Mid Ulster (120.5), Mid and East Antrim (130.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (156.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (203.7), Ards and North Down (216.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (224.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (273.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (284.5) and Belfast (319.6) all have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 234.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 13 and July 14 was 89.
In total 14,923 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 67,541 have been administered in BT48 and 70,680 have been administered in BT47 - 138,221 in total in Derry.