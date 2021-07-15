Two more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with 30 patients across Western Trust

Two more people have been admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:37 pm
Altnagelvin Hospital
Two women - one aged 20 to 39 and the other in her 70s - were admitted with SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

It brings to 15 the total number of COVID-19 admissions at the Derry hospital since last Friday.

At midnight on Wednesday 30 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; eight of nine ICU beds (88.89%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and one bed (11.11%) was free.

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 5.92% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 87.23% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 0.62% over capacity; 6.85% were ‘awaiting admission.’

