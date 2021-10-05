Derry COVID-19 rate dips to 380.1 cases per 100,000

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between September 28 and October 4, there were 575 cases giving a seven day rate of 380.1 per 100,000, down from 392 on Monday.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (358.9), Ards and North Down (362.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (363.7) and Mid and East Antrim (368.3), have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Belfast (401.1), Fermanagh/Omagh (419.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (428.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (448.1), Mid Ulster (451.1) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (466.2), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 406.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 3 and October 4 was 73.

In total 25,442 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.