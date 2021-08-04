Derry COVID-19 rate drops to 458.7 cases per 100,000

It's the first time in a fortnight the local case rate has fallen below the 500 mark.

Between July 28 and August 3, there were 694 cases giving a seven day rate of 458.7 per 100,000, down from 501 on Tuesday.

Only Belfast (506.5) now is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Mid and East Antrim (290.8), Ards and North Down (322.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (356.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (367.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (368), Causeway Coast and Glens (377), Antrim and Newtownabbey (386.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (422.9) and Mid Ulster (437) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 412.1

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 2 and August 3 was 84.

In total 17,179 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.