Derry COVID-19 rate falls again to 374.1 cases per 100,000

Between September 21 and September 27, there were 566 cases giving a seven day rate of 374.1 per 100,000, down from 400.6 on Friday.

Most areas in the north are now recording higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Mid Ulster (515.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (436.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (433.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (408.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (408.4), Fermanagh/Omagh (392.7), Ards and North Down (392) and Belfast (375.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (284) and Mid and East Antrim (362.6) have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 398.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 26 and September 27 was 71.

In total 24,891 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.