Derry COVID-19 rate falls again to 374.1 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen again to 374.1 cases per 100,000.
Between September 21 and September 27, there were 566 cases giving a seven day rate of 374.1 per 100,000, down from 400.6 on Friday.
Most areas in the north are now recording higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Mid Ulster (515.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (436.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (433.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (408.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (408.4), Fermanagh/Omagh (392.7), Ards and North Down (392) and Belfast (375.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Only Newry, Mourne and Down (284) and Mid and East Antrim (362.6) have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 398.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 26 and September 27 was 71.
In total 24,891 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,755 have been administered in BT48 and 83,271 have been administered in BT47 - 165,026 in total in Derry.