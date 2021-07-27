Derry COVID-19 rate falls back to 522.9 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen back to 522.9 cases per 100,000.
Between July 20 and July 26, there were 791 cases giving a seven day rate of 522.9 per 100,000, down from 557.2 on Monday.
Despite the drop only Belfast has a higher rate (705.6).
Fermanagh and Omagh (261.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (304.3), Mid and East Antrim (369.1), Ards and North Down (375.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (410.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (434.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (467.4), Mid Ulster (511) and Newry, Mourne and Down (518.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 479.4.
BT48 and BT47 COVID-19 rates still high but Belfast postcodes now posting rates above 1,000 per 100,000
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 25 and July 26 was 107.
In total 16,338 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 69,919 have been administered in BT48 and 72,890 have been administered in BT47 - 142,809 in total in Derry.