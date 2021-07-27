Derry COVID-19 rate falls back to 522.9 cases per 100,000

Between July 20 and July 26, there were 791 cases giving a seven day rate of 522.9 per 100,000, down from 557.2 on Monday.

Despite the drop only Belfast has a higher rate (705.6).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Fermanagh and Omagh (261.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (304.3), Mid and East Antrim (369.1), Ards and North Down (375.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (410.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (434.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (467.4), Mid Ulster (511) and Newry, Mourne and Down (518.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 479.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 25 and July 26 was 107.

In total 16,338 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.