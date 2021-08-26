Derry COVID-19 rate falls for the first time in weeks to 949.2 cases per 100,000

Between August 19 and August 25, there were 1,436 cases giving a seven day rate of 949.2 per 100,000, down from 990.2 on Wednesday.

It is the first time the case rate has fallen in Derry/Strabane in a number of weeks.

Fermanagh and Omagh (1002.6) is still recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (357.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (416.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (488.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (496.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (556.9), Mid and East Antrim (575.1), Belfast (598.8), Mid Ulster (618.1) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (662.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 614.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 24 and August 25 was 189.

In total 20,936 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.