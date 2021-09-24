Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 434.9 cases per 100,000

Between September 17 and September 23, there were 658 cases giving a seven day rate of 434.9 per 100,000, up from 453.5 on Thursday.

Mid Ulster (505), Fermanagh/Omagh (442.1) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (432.9) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Newry, Mourne and Down (319.8), Ards and North Down (340.1), Belfast (362.7), Mid and East Antrim (367.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (394.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (404.2) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (422.6) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 401.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 22 and September 23 was 79.

In total 24,611 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.