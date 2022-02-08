Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 770 cases per 100k

The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 770 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:40 pm

Between February 1 and February 7, there were 1,163 cases giving a seven day rate of 770 per 100,000, down slightly from 784 on Monday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,699), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,607), Ards & North Down (1,488), Belfast (1,427), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,412), Mid & East Antrim (1,295), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,247), Mid Ulster (1,172), Fermanagh & Omagh (926) and Causeway Coast & Glens (881).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,312.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 6 and February 7 was 201.

In total 51,834 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.

A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,481 have been administered in BT48 and 122,640 have been administered in BT47 - 241,121 in total in Derry

