Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 770 cases per 100k

Between February 1 and February 7, there were 1,163 cases giving a seven day rate of 770 per 100,000, down slightly from 784 on Monday.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,699), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,607), Ards & North Down (1,488), Belfast (1,427), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,412), Mid & East Antrim (1,295), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,247), Mid Ulster (1,172), Fermanagh & Omagh (926) and Causeway Coast & Glens (881).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,312.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 6 and February 7 was 201.

In total 51,834 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.