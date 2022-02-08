Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 770 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 770 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 1 and February 7, there were 1,163 cases giving a seven day rate of 770 per 100,000, down slightly from 784 on Monday.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The rates are as follows: Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,699), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,607), Ards & North Down (1,488), Belfast (1,427), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,412), Mid & East Antrim (1,295), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,247), Mid Ulster (1,172), Fermanagh & Omagh (926) and Causeway Coast & Glens (881).
The average rate for the north is 1,312.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 6 and February 7 was 201.
In total 51,834 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 118,481 have been administered in BT48 and 122,640 have been administered in BT47 - 241,121 in total in Derry