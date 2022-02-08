Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations

Two people with COVID-19 were admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:39 pm

Both patients were women aged over 80.

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday - as low as this number has been since July 21 last year.

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 6.76% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.25% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 7.32% over capacity; 10.99% were ‘awaiting admission.’

