Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations

Both patients were women aged over 80.

Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday - as low as this number has been since July 21 last year.

Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.