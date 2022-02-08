Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 hospitalisations
Two people with COVID-19 were admitted to Altnagelvin on Monday, according to new Department of Health figures.
Both patients were women aged over 80.
Figures show 42 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday - as low as this number has been since July 21 last year.
Two (20%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (30%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 6.76% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.25% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 7.32% over capacity; 10.99% were ‘awaiting admission.’