Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 520.9 cases per 100,000

Between July 26 and August 1, there were 788 cases giving a seven day rate of 520.9 per 100,000, up slightly from 515.6 on Friday.

Only Belfast (569.9) now is recording a higher rate than Derry Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (324.6), Mid and East Antrim (341.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (344.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (369.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (385.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (411.5) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (444.6) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 450.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 31 and August 1 was 85.

In total 17,006 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.