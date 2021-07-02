Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 298.8 cases per 100,000

Between June 25 and June 31, there were 452 cases giving a seven day rate of 298.8 per 100,000, a rise from 281.6 on Thursday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (50.4), Mid and East Antrim (55.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (61.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (72.5), Mid Ulster (73.4), Ards and North Down (79.1), Belfast (88.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (92.5),Causeway Coast and Glens (135.3) and Newry, Mourne and Down (184.7) all have lower rates.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 109.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 30 and July 1 was 74.

In total 13,846 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.