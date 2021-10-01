Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 390 cases per 100,000

Between September 24 and September 30, there were 590 cases giving a seven day rate of 390 per 100,000, up from 382.1 on Thursday.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (292.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (383) and Mid and East Antrim (379.1) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Mid Ulster (482.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (459.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (456.4), Ards and North Down (398.2), Fermanagh/Omagh (397.8), Belfast (395) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (390.4), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 402.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 29 and September 30 was 91.

In total 25,172 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.