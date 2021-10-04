Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 392 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 392 cases per 100,000.
Between September 27 and October 3, there were 593 cases giving a seven day rate of 392 per 100,000, up from 390 on Friday.
Only Newry, Mourne and Down (348.5), Mid and East Antrim (363.3), Ards and North Down (380.9) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (384.2) have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
Fermanagh/Omagh (412.3), Belfast (413), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (434.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (455), Mid Ulster (482.7) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (485), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 415.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 2 and October 3 was 67.
In total 25,369 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 81,957 have been administered in BT48 and 83,736 have been administered in BT47 - 165,693 in total in Derry.