Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 392 cases per 100,000

Between September 27 and October 3, there were 593 cases giving a seven day rate of 392 per 100,000, up from 390 on Friday.

Only Newry, Mourne and Down (348.5), Mid and East Antrim (363.3), Ards and North Down (380.9) and Lisburn and Castlereagh (384.2) have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Fermanagh/Omagh (412.3), Belfast (413), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (434.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (455), Mid Ulster (482.7) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (485), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 415.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 2 and October 3 was 67.

In total 25,369 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.