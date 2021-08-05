Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 495.1 cases per 100,000

Between July 29 and August 4, there were 749 cases giving a seven day rate of 495.1 per 100,000, up from 458.7 on Wednesday.

Mid Ulster (511.7) and Belfast (503.6) are recording higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Mid and East Antrim (285), Ards and North Down (331.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (372.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (390.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (393.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (424.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (364.4) and Newry, Mourne and Down (405.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 428.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 3 and August 4 was 163.

In total 17,342 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.