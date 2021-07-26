Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 557.2 cases per 100,000

Between July 19 and July 25, there were 843 cases giving a seven day rate of 557.2 per 100,000, up from 534.8 on Friday.

The only area with a higher rate is Belfast (702.1).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Fermanagh and Omagh (277.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (320.1), Mid and East Antrim (369.8), Ards and North Down (387.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (402), Antrim and Newtownabbey (452.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (463.3), Mid Ulster (499.6) and Newry, Mourne and Down (548.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 488.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 24 and July 25 was 55.

In total 16,231 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.