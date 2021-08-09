Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 581 cases per 100,000

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between August 2 and August 8, there were 879 cases giving a seven day rate of 581 per 100,000, up from 520.2 on Friday.

Only Mid Ulster (599.9) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Mid and East Antrim (334.6), Ards and North Down (366.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (372.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (406.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (406.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (411.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (464), Belfast (533.3) and Fermanagh and Omagh (558.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 473.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 8 and August 7 was 113.

In total 17,861 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.