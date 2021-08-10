Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 615.4 cases per 100,000

Between August 3 and August 9, there were 931 cases giving a seven day rate of 615.4 per 100,000, up from 581 on Monday.

Only Mid Ulster (620.1) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Mid and East Antrim (332.4), Ards and North Down (374.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (393.1), Antrim and Newtownabbey (395.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (405.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (405.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (475.7), Belfast (512.6) and Fermanagh and Omagh (589.5) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 478.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 8 and August 9 was 145.

In total 18,066 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.