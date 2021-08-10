Five more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin

The age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (1 patient), 50-59 (1 patient), 70-79 (2 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Monday 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six ICU bed (50%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (8.33%) bed was free.

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - five were COVID-19 patients.