Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 698 cases per 100,000

Between August 9 and August 15, there were 1,056 cases giving a seven day rate of 698 per 100,000, up from 635.9 on Friday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (857.8) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (401.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (409.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (442.7), Mid and East Antrim (445.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (451.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (462.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (467.1), Mid Ulster (504.3) and Belfast (558.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 527.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 14 and August 15 was 157.

In total 18,881 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.