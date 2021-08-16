Seven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin

Seven more people - four women and three men - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 16th August 2021, 4:09 pm

The patients were admitted between Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15.

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (2 patients), 50-59 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), over 80 (3 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (45.45%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 13.33% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.32% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 0.63% over capacity; 6.35% were ‘awaiting admission.’

