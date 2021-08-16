Seven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin

The patients were admitted between Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15.

The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (2 patients), 50-59 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), over 80 (3 patients).

At midnight on Sunday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin

Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (45.45%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.

Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.