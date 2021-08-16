Seven more COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin
Seven more people - four women and three men - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The patients were admitted between Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15.
The age ranges were as follows: 40-49 (2 patients), 50-59 (1 patient), 60-69 (1 patient), over 80 (3 patients).
At midnight on Sunday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five ICU bed (45.45%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.
Seven ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 13.33% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.32% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 0.63% over capacity; 6.35% were ‘awaiting admission.’