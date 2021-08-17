Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 714.6 cases per 100,000

Between August 10 and August 16, there were 1,081 cases giving a seven day rate of 714.6 per 100,000, up from 698 on Monday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (917.4) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (398.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (408.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (422.3), Mid and East Antrim (451.6), Antrim and Newtownabbey (453.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (458.4), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (487.5), Mid Ulster (502.3) and Belfast (560) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 533.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 15 and August 16 was 195.

In total 19,076 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.