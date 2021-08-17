Three more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with hospital 4.66% over capacity

Two of the women were aged over 80 while one was in her fifties.

At midnight on Monday 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (33.33%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.