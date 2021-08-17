Three more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with hospital 4.66% over capacity
Three more people - all women - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Monday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Two of the women were aged over 80 while one was in her fifties.
At midnight on Monday 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (66.67%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (33.33%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.07% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.68% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 4.66% over capacity; 10.25% were ‘awaiting admission.’