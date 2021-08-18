Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 730.4 cases per 100,000

Between August 11 and August 17, there were 1,105 cases giving a seven day rate of 730.4 per 100,000, up from 714.6 on Tuesday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (891) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (380.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (398.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (415.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (446), Causeway Coast and Glens (455.7), Mid and East Antrim (468.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (486.1), Mid Ulster (500.9) and Belfast (542.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 526.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 16 and August 17 was 163.

In total 19,239 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.