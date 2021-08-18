Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 730.4 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 730.4 cases per 100,000.
Between August 11 and August 17, there were 1,105 cases giving a seven day rate of 730.4 per 100,000, up from 714.6 on Tuesday.
Only Fermanagh and Omagh (891) is recording a higher rate than Derry/ Strabane.
Ards and North Down (380.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (398.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (415.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (446), Causeway Coast and Glens (455.7), Mid and East Antrim (468.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (486.1), Mid Ulster (500.9) and Belfast (542.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 526.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 16 and August 17 was 163.
In total 19,239 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 76,688 have been administered in BT48 and 79,213 have been administered in BT47 - 155,901 in total in Derry.