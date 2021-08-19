Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 784.6 cases per 100,000

Between August 12 and August 18, there were 1,187 cases giving a seven day rate of 784.6 per 100,000, up from 730.4 on Wednesday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (964.2) is recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Ards and North Down (403.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (405.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (438.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (464.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (484), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (500.9), Mid and East Antrim (511.9), Mid Ulster (517.1) and Belfast (555.7) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 552.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 17 and August 18 was 232.

In total 19,471 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.