Three more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with Derry hospital 1.55% over capacity

The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients) and 70-79 (1 patient).

At midnight on Wednesday 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none (0%) were free.

Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.