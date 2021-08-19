Three more Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions with Derry hospital 1.55% over capacity
Three more people - two men and a woman - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
The age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (2 patients) and 70-79 (1 patient).
At midnight on Wednesday 63 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (40%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and none (0%) were free.
Six ICU patients in total were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.07% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.97% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.55% over capacity; 4.95% were ‘awaiting admission.’