Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 891 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 891 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 15 and February 21, there were 1,347 cases giving a seven day rate of 891 per 100,000, up slightly from 876 on Monday.
Fermanagh & Omagh (637), Newry, Mourne & Down (781), Mid Ulster (786), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (792), Causeway Coast and Glens (797) and Mid & East Antrim (880) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,187), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,043), Ards & North Down (1,013) and Belfast (950).
The average rate for the north is 902.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 20 and February 21 was 225.
In total 54,485 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,389 have been administered in BT48 and 123,664 have been administered in BT47 - 243,053 in total in Derry