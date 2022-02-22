Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 891 cases per 100k

Between February 15 and February 21, there were 1,347 cases giving a seven day rate of 891 per 100,000, up slightly from 876 on Monday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (637), Newry, Mourne & Down (781), Mid Ulster (786), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (792), Causeway Coast and Glens (797) and Mid & East Antrim (880) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,187), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,043), Ards & North Down (1,013) and Belfast (950).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 902.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 20 and February 21 was 225.

In total 54,485 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.