Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 901.6 cases per 100,000

Between August 13 and August 19, there were 1,364 cases giving a seven day rate of 901.6 per 100,000, up from 784.6 on Thursday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,034.1) is recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (403.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (421.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (494.1), Newry, Mourne and Down (507.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (539.9), Mid and East Antrim (562.2), Mid Ulster (570.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (591.6), and Belfast (593.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 605.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 18 and August 19 was 316.

In total 19,787 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.