Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 975 cases per 100,000

Between August 16 and August 22, there were 1,475 cases giving a seven day rate of 975 per 100,000, up from 901.6 on Friday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,046) is recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Ards and North Down (380.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (413), Antrim and Newtownabbey (518.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (551.4), Causeway Coast and Glens (544.7), Mid and East Antrim (598.1), Mid Ulster (612), Belfast (609.5), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (656.8) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 630.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 21 and August 22 was 214.

In total 20,340 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.