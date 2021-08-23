No reported COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin
There were no reported COVID-19 admissions to Altnagelvin over the weekend, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:42 pm
At midnight on Sunday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.80% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.30% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was exactly at capacity; 5.90% were ‘awaiting admission.’