No reported COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin

At midnight on Sunday 64 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Six (60%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; three ICU bed (30%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and one (10%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were COVID-19 patients.