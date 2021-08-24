Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 990.2 cases per 100,000 - its second highest point since the pandemic began

Between August 17 and August 23, there were 1,498 cases giving a seven day rate of 990.2 per 100,000, up from 975 on Monday.

The only time the rate has been higher was on October 14, 2020, the zenith of the pandemic locally, when the figure rose to an all-time peak of 991 cases per 100,000.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (1,004.3) is recording a higher rate than Derry/Strabane.

Ards and North Down (371.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (423.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (503.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (514.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (559.1), Mid and East Antrim (594.5), Belfast (607.8), Mid Ulster (626.8) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (665.1) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 627.7.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between August 22 and August 23 was 208.

In total 20,548 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.