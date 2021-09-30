Derry COVID-19 rate unchanged at 382.1 cases per 100,000; still second lowest

Between September 23 and September 29, there were 578 cases giving a seven day rate of 382.1 per 100,000, no change from Wednesday.

All areas in the north apart from Newry, Mourne and Down (288.4) have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Mid Ulster (492.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (456.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (454.3), Ards and North Down (405.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (405.5), Belfast (395.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (392.7), Mid and East Antrim (390.6) and Fermanagh/Omagh (385.9), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 405.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 28 and September 29 was 88.

In total 25,081 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.