Derry COVID rate at 384.7 per 100,000 now lowest in the north

Between October 1 and October 7, there were 582 cases giving a seven day rate of 384.7 per 100,000, down from 377.4 on Thursday.

Derry/ Strabane now has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Mid and East Antrim (386.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (387), Ards and North Down (400.7), Belfast (418), Newry, Mourne and Down (428.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (450.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (461.9), Fermanagh/Omagh (466.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (504.6) and Mid Ulster (492.8), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 438.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 6 and October 7 was 95.

In total 25,726 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.