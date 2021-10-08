Derry COVID rate at 384.7 per 100,000 now lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 384.7 cases per 100,000 but the district now has the lowest rate in the north.
Between October 1 and October 7, there were 582 cases giving a seven day rate of 384.7 per 100,000, down from 377.4 on Thursday.
Derry/ Strabane now has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.
Mid and East Antrim (386.3), Lisburn and Castlereagh (387), Ards and North Down (400.7), Belfast (418), Newry, Mourne and Down (428.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (450.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (461.9), Fermanagh/Omagh (466.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (504.6) and Mid Ulster (492.8), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 438.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 6 and October 7 was 95.
In total 25,726 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 82,192 have been administered in BT48 and 84,217 have been administered in BT47 - 166,409 in total in Derry.