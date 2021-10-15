Derry COVID rate dips slightly to 388.7 cases per 100k and remains lowest in the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has dipped slightly to 388.7 cases per 100,000 and remains lower than in all other areas.
Between October 8 and October 14, there were 588 cases giving a seven day rate of 388.7 per 100,000, down very lightly from 390.7 on Thursday.
Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.
Mid and East Antrim (421.5), Mid Ulster (441.7), Ards and North Down (456.9), Belfast (457), Causeway Coast and Glens (465.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (468), Lisburn and Castlereagh (484.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (519.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (554.5) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (561.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 478.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 13 and October 14 was 89.
In total 26,296 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 83,187 have been administered in BT48 and 85,841 have been administered in BT47 - 169,028 in total in Derry.