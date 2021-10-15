Derry COVID rate dips slightly to 388.7 cases per 100k and remains lowest in the north

Between October 8 and October 14, there were 588 cases giving a seven day rate of 388.7 per 100,000, down very lightly from 390.7 on Thursday.

Derry/ Strabane still has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Mid and East Antrim (421.5), Mid Ulster (441.7), Ards and North Down (456.9), Belfast (457), Causeway Coast and Glens (465.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (468), Lisburn and Castlereagh (484.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (519.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (554.5) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (561.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 478.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 13 and October 14 was 89.

In total 26,296 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.