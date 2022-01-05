Derry COVID rate dips slightly to 4,434 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen slightly to 4,434 cases per 100,000 but remains at a staggeringly high level, new figures released on Wednesday show.
Between December 29 and January 4, there were 6,708 cases giving a seven day rate of 4,434 per 100,000, down slightly from 4,453 on Tuesday.
Ards & North Down (1,887.2), Mid & East Antrim (1,913.5), Lisburn & Castlereagh (2,039), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2,314.9),Causeway Coast & Glens (2,338.5), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,341.8), Belfast (2,494), Mid Ulster (2,808.9), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,809.8) and Fermanagh & Omagh (3,591.2), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Read More
The average rate for the north is 2,653.9.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 3 and January 4 was 959.
In total 42,908 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 113,453 have been administered in BT48 and 116,193 have been administered in BT47 - 229,646 in total in Derry.