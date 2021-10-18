Derry COVID rate dips to 341.1 cases per 100k and is easily lowest in the north

Between October 11 and October 17, there were 516 cases giving a seven day rate of 341.1 per 100,000, down from 388.7 on Friday.

Derry/ Strabane has by far the lowest COVID-19 rate in the north.

Mid Ulster (394.5), Mid and East Antrim (429.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (433.9), Belfast (466), Ards and North Down (478.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (484.7), Fermanagh and Omagh (490.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (501.4), Antrim and Newtownabbey (536.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (566.1) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 472.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 16 and October 17 was 47.

In total 26,455 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.