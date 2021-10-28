Derry COVID rate drops to 287.5 cases per 100,000 - its lowest point since July 1

Between October 21 and October 27, there were 435 cases giving a seven day rate of 287.5 per 100,000, down from 308.7 on Wednesday.

This is the lowest point the rate has been locally since July 1 (281.6).

Newry, Mourne and Down (355.1), Mid and East Antrim (371.2), Mid Ulster (376.4), Belfast (401.4), Ards and North Down (441.5),Causeway Coast and Glens (422.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (484.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (495.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (501.8) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (535.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 427.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 26 and October 27 was 57.

In total 27,137 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.