Derry COVID rate drops to 287.5 cases per 100,000 - its lowest point since July 1
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 287.5 cases per 100,000 - its lowest point since July 1 (281.6).
Between October 21 and October 27, there were 435 cases giving a seven day rate of 287.5 per 100,000, down from 308.7 on Wednesday.
This is the lowest point the rate has been locally since July 1 (281.6).
Newry, Mourne and Down (355.1), Mid and East Antrim (371.2), Mid Ulster (376.4), Belfast (401.4), Ards and North Down (441.5),Causeway Coast and Glens (422.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (484.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (495.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (501.8) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (535.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 427.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 26 and October 27 was 57.
In total 27,137 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 87,533 have been administered in BT48 and 90,083 have been administered in BT47 - 177,616 in total in Derry.