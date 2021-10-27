Derry COVID rate drops to 308.7 cases per 100k and is still lowest in north

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between October 20 and October 26, there were 467 cases giving a seven day rate of 308.7 per 100,000, down from 316.6 on Tuesday.

Newry, Mourne and Down (370), Mid Ulster (373), Mid and East Antrim (390.6), Belfast (407.8), Ards and North Down (436.5),Causeway Coast and Glens (455.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (504.1), Fermanagh and Omagh (524.7), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (530.1) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (561) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 443.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 25 and October 26 was 74.

In total 27,080 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.