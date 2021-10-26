Derry COVID rate drops to 316.6 cases per 100k and remains lowest in north

Between October 19 and October 25, there were 479 cases giving a seven day rate of 316.6 per 100,000, down from 343.1 on Monday.

Mid Ulster (364.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (387.1), Mid and East Antrim (396.3), Belfast (422.4), Ards and North Down (444.6),Causeway Coast and Glens (460.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (513), Fermanagh and Omagh (552), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (545.8) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (554) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 452.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 24 and October 25 was 55.

In total 27,006 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.