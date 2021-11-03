Derry COVID rate falls to 302.7 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 302.7 cases per 100,000 and remains clearly the lowest rate in the north.
Between October 27 and November 2, there were 458 cases giving a seven day rate of 302.7 per 100,000, down from 310 on Tuesday.
Belfast (361.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (368.9), Mid and East Antrim (369.8), Mid Ulster (373), Causeway Coast and Glens (412.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (433.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (439), Fermanagh and Omagh (453.2), Ard and North Down (471.2) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (536.6) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 410.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 1 and November 2 was 66.
In total 27,523 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 88,692 have been administered in BT48 and 91,797 have been administered in BT47 - 180,489 in total in Derry.