Derry COVID rate falls to 314.6 cases per 100k and is lowest in north

Between October 15 and October 21, there were 476 cases giving a seven day rate of 314.6 per 100,000, down from 341.7 on Thursday.

Mid Ulster (352.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (394.2), Mid and East Antrim (401.4), Ards and North Down (429.1), Belfast (441.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (486.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (500), Lisburn and Castlereagh (515.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (553.3) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (582.8) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 457.5.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 20 and October 21 was 46.

In total 26,757 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.